Food and Drink Fair in Kirkcaldy this weekend

Scotland is home to hundreds of outstanding producers, suppliers, restaurants and foodie entrepreneurs and this Saturday they are sharing their culinary skills and ideas with the public at Kirkcaldy’s annual Food and Drink Fair.

The free event takes place in the Atrium at Fife College’s St. Brycedale Campus and features chef demonstrations, food and drink stalls and kids’ cooking workshops.

Brought to the town by Kirkcaldy 4 All and Fife College, the event is headlined by BBC’s MasterChef The Professionals 2016 winner, Gary Maclean, who has also recently been appointed Scotland’s National Chef.

There will also be cookery demonstrations by chef Tom Pratt from The Waterfront Restaurant in Kirkcaldy and by Fife College’s award-winning students. And at four hands-on workshops, children can have fun decorating cupcakes or make healthy pizzas.

Gary Maclean said: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Kirkcaldy this weekend and using some of the wonderful local produce that comes from Fife in my demonstration.

“And for me, as a lecturer in professional cookery, it will be great to share some culinary ideas with the staff and students at Fife College.”

There will be ample opportunity for feasting and shopping on the day with over 30 food and drink producers at the indoor ‘market’, showcasing and selling their wares - ranging from jams, dates, cupcakes and chocolates to burgers, shellfish and cheese, as well as whisky, gin and beer.

Bill Harvey, manager of Kirkcaldy 4 All, the town’s Business Improvement District, said: “Kirkcaldy’s Food and Drink Fair is just one part of a great programme of events planned for the Adam Smith Festival of Ideas which celebrates the globally-renowned 18th Century economist and philosopher. With some big names in town, it’s set to be a great weekend.”

Bryan McCabe of Fife College said: “The fair has been growing over the years and we are delighted to have been approached by so many independent producers who are showcasing some great local, regional and Scottish food and drink, so although the event is free to attend, you will want to have your wallet with you!”

To find out more about this great day out for Fife foodies and families, visit www.kirkcaldy4all.co.uk.