As we are in the midst of a hot weather period, many of us are searching for outdoor venues to sip on a drink in the sun.
Booking website DesignMyNight has picked out the best rooftop bars across the UK, which are the ideal hang-out spot during the summer months.
Here are 10 of the best pubs for pie in the UK according to DesignMyNight.
1. Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, Leeds
Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen in Leeds is a three-floor music venue, which according to DesignMyNight is a great place to hang-out with large groups of friends. | DesignMyNight
2. Sky Garden, London
Sky Garden in London is known as a “public garden” which boasts 360-degree views of the skyline. It is home to three restaurants and two bars. | DesignMyNight
3. The Roof Terrace at Varsity, Cambridge
The Roof Terrace at Varsity in Cambridge is an excellent spot for amazing day-to-night views, which is loved by locals and visitors alike. | DesignMyNight
4. Bōkan, London
Located in Canary Wharf, Bōkan is a deluxe bar which offers amazing views of London. | DesignMyNight
