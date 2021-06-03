Looking for inspiration about where to get your Good Friday fish and chips? Here are a few ideas.

13 of the best places to get fish and chips in Fife on National Fish and Chip Day - according to our readers

It’s National Fish and Chip Day on Friday, June 4, so we asked our readers the best places to get fish and chips in the Fife area, and this is what you said.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:49 pm

As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, we think it’s more important than ever to support our local businesses.

Looking to support your local chippy on National Fish and Chip Day? Then here are our readers’ recommendations for the best fish and chips in Fife.

Don’t think the best fish and chip shop in Fife has been included? Join the debate via our Facebook page.

1. Rinaldi's

Tara Louise Falat is a fan of the St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy, takeaway.

2. Jack's

Dawn Tullis heads for Methil when she's in the mood for a really good portion of fish and chips.

3. Kinghorn Chipshop

Arlene Dunleavey says the Kinghorn takeaway is her number one choice.

4. Cromars

The St Andrews restaurant on Union Street gets Susie Richards' vote.

