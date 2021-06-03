As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, we think it’s more important than ever to support our local businesses.

Looking to support your local chippy on National Fish and Chip Day? Then here are our readers’ recommendations for the best fish and chips in Fife.

Don’t think the best fish and chip shop in Fife has been included? Join the debate via our Facebook page.

1. Rinaldi's Tara Louise Falat is a fan of the St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy, takeaway.

2. Jack's Dawn Tullis heads for Methil when she's in the mood for a really good portion of fish and chips.

3. Kinghorn Chipshop Arlene Dunleavey says the Kinghorn takeaway is her number one choice.

4. Cromars The St Andrews restaurant on Union Street gets Susie Richards' vote.