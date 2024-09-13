19 of the best pubs for food in the UK according to food writers and customers

If you’re searching for the best pubs to visit for a delicious meal, then look no further.
We asked our food experts and analysed reviews from TripAdvisor to determine the best boozers to visit across the UK to enjoy food.
Here are 19 of the best pubs for food in the UK according to our food writers and customers.
1. Swan, London
This Greene King pub in Holborn is ranked one of the best in London for food on Tripadvisor. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Great pub, cosy atmosphere, amazing food and lovely ciders in central London. Will come back for sure! Highly recommended.” | Swan-Google
2. The Malt Shovel, Birmingham
The Malt Shovel in Barston, Solihull, is celebrated as one of the best pubs for food near Birmingham due to its idyllic village setting and outstanding culinary offerings. Our Birmingham food specialist said: “Whether you’re enjoying a meal by the roaring log fire in winter or dining on the summer patio overlooking the beautiful garden, the experience is consistently delightful.” | Google Maps
3. The Plough Inn, Birmingham
Famous for its homemade pizzas, The Plough Inn is one of Birmingham’s top places to visit for exceptional pub food. Our Birmingham food specialist said: “The Plough also boasts a diverse menu featuring crowd-pleasers like fantastic burgers and daily specials. The pub’s stylish interior, cosy nooks, and spacious beer garden make it an ideal setting for any occasion.” | Google Maps
4. Shakespeare Tavern, Bristol
This family and dog-friendly waterside pub in Bristol is rated highly for food on TripAdvisor. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Came into the Shakespeare for Sunday lunch with my family. Fantastic Sunday roast and wonderful attentive staff, the atmosphere in the pub was extremely relaxing.” | TripAdvisor
