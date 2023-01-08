20 of the best places to eat in St Andrews according to Trip Advisor reviewers

St Andrews is a foodies delight.
Fife’s university town has many great places to eat – from five star establishments to great places tucked away from the crowds.
These 20 restaurants were all highly rated by visitors according to Trip Advisor.
1. The Grange Inn, Grange Road, St. Andrews
"Brilliant Lunch” “A must-visit and our most favourite place."
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Seafood Ristorante, Embankment, St. Andrews
"The meal itself was divine the food was one of the best dishes I have ever had, the staff were very attentive always making sure everything was well."
Photo: Google Maps
3. Haar Restaurant 1 Golf Place, St. Andrews
"Fantastic food and great service. Friendly staff, nice and relaxed. All round great experience."
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Tavern at Strathkinness, 4 High Road, Strathkinness,
"Wonderful local feel and atmosphere."
Photo: Google Maps