21 best cafes in Fife as rated by Trip Advisor reviews

The top cafes across Fife have been rated by Trip Advisor

Fife has a fantastic network of cafes and coffee shops.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 8:33pm

But which ones are tops as far as customers are concerned?These are the top 21 as rated by Trip Advisor.

1. Top cafes in Fife as rated by Trip Advisor

Clock Tower Cafe, 15A High Street, Pittenweem “Lovely wee place” “Top class breakfast, great service"

2. Top cafes in Fife as rated by Trip Advisor

Rankin's Cafe, 4 Main Street, North Queensferry “Best cafe in north Queensferry” “A lovely find in North Queensferry”

3. Top cafes in Fife as rated by Trip Advisor

Coats Coffee, 13 Shore Street, Anstruther “Great coffee shop” “Excellent cafe”

4. Top cafes in Fife as rated by Trip Advisor

Bridge Cafe, Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes “Excellent food” “Lovely cafe”

