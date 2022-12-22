21 best cafes in Fife as rated by Trip Advisor reviews

Fife has a fantastic network of cafes and coffee shops.
But which ones are tops as far as customers are concerned?These are the top 21 as rated by Trip Advisor.
1. Top cafes in Fife as rated by Trip Advisor
Clock Tower Cafe,
15A High Street, Pittenweem “Lovely wee place”
“Top class breakfast, great service"
Photo: na
2. Top cafes in Fife as rated by Trip Advisor
Rankin's Cafe,
4 Main Street, North Queensferry “Best cafe in north Queensferry”
“A lovely find in North Queensferry”
Photo: Google Maps
3. Top cafes in Fife as rated by Trip Advisor
Coats Coffee,
13 Shore Street, Anstruther “Great coffee shop”
“Excellent cafe”
Photo: Google MAps
4. Top cafes in Fife as rated by Trip Advisor
Bridge Cafe,
Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes “Excellent food”
“Lovely cafe”
Photo: Google Maps