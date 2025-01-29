3 . Iceland Crunchy Coated Chicken Strips

Frozen food supermarket Iceland has launched its own Crunchy Coated Chicken Strips, which are available in two flavours inspired by iconic crisp brands. Although not confirmed by Iceland, the Salt and Pepper Shake Crunchy Chicken Strips seem to be inspired by Salt & Shake crisps, and the Chilli Hot Wave Crunchy Chicken Strips seem inspired by Doritos. Both are priced at £4 for 500g. | Iceland