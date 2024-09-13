A new five-star hotel near the first tee of the Old Course in St Andrews is set to create 60 new jobs.

Seaton House is due to open in 2025 with 42 luxury bedrooms including five suites and three junior suites. It was previous known as Scores Hotel. The building, which dates back to 1864, is set to revert to its original name under Valor Hospitality Partners to welcome the first guests next year.

The hotel has appointed Stephanie Lee, an Edinburgh native with a background in luxury Scottish experiences, as director of sales and marketing. There are currently six managerial roles being advertised.

Stephanie, who has worked in hospitality for 30 years and has 20 years of sales experience, describes being given the opportunity to help create a place like home at the home of golf as a “very exciting proposition”.

One of the 42 bedrooms at the new five-star Seaton House hotel opening in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)

She said: “I’m a proud Edinburgh girl and have enjoyed a fantastic career that has allowed me to live and work overseas. I love Scotland and we have raised our two daughters here. Having the chance to work at Seaton House is a very exciting proposition that doesn’t come around often in Scotland, and I am very excited to be a part of this unique offering in St Andrews.

“This is a town with such a proud history that can be felt around every cobbled corner. With iconic beaches, superb restaurants, boutique shopping and of course, its historic golf courses, it is the perfect place for a luxurious stay.

“This role will also give me a fantastic opportunity to work alongside the amazing people at Valor Hospitality and of general manager Michael Davern and the amazing chef, Roy Brett.

“With restaurants, a bar and outdoor terrace, Seaton House will provide a culinary experience like no other. Guests will be treated to à la carte and all-day dining using the finest locally sourced ingredients and expertly selected wines and whiskies. From our first greetings, guests staying at Seaton House will feel our warm and genuine Scottish hospitality, in a space that resonates with their needs, in this charming old town.”

Mr Davern added “We are incredibly fortunate and excited to have Stephanie join our world-class team at Seaton House. Her sales experience and passion for the local area make her a great addition to the team. Seaton House will benefit from her vast experience and enthusiasm which will help ensure we, as a team, can deliver best-in-class service and professionalism.”