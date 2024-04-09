Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Baba’s Sauce was founded by mother and son duo, Sunny, and Suraya Mollah in 2021. Sunny was born in Kirkcaldy, but the family moved back to Dundee when he was 17, and it has been his hometown ever since.

Baba’s Sauce uses the original recipe of Sunny’s late father who came up with the unique mixture in the 70s for his takeaway restaurants in Dundee. It was a staple item on the menu until his passing in 2008. After his father’s death, Sunny discovered the secret recipe amongst his Baba’s belongings, which came as a ray of hope for the family.

Sunny continued to use it in the family takeaway, but as demand for the sauce grew, the family soon expanded into larger premises, allowing them to manufacture, pack and sell the sauce to customers. It was lovingly coined Baba’s Sauce.

Today, the business has grown even further, with a new unit where Suraya makes the sauce by hand every morning. The secret recipe, which only Sunny and Suraya know, has over 12 spices including dried and powdered chilli which are all carefully layered, is great for dipping chips, and smothering over burgers, sausages, kebabs and pakoras.

As Baba’s grew, so did its reputation across the east coast of Scotland, as the local community embraced the family-run business and popularity for the sauces’ unique tang soared. Aldi first met Baba’s at a Meet the Buyer event in April 2023 and were blown away by their product, their inspiring story, and their enthusiasm.

A year on, Baba’s are now set to spice up supermarket shelves bringing their homemade sweet and spicy sauce to Aldi’s 105 Scottish stores on 11 April 2024 as a Specialbuy product, available while stocks last.

Sunny Mollah, co-founder of Baba’s Sauce, said: “My late father’s secret sauce was a staple in our community growing up, so much so that he became known for it across Dundee. After his passing, it became a true labour of love for my mother and I to honour his legacy and we’ve grown the business from small beginnings to the point where we can now fulfil orders of 25,000 bottles per week.”

“Securing this partnership with Aldi Scotland is a real milestone moment for us and something we could have only dreamed of when we first launched Baba’s three years ago. Aldi’s support for Scottish suppliers is clear to see and it is really encouraging for small businesses like ours that work hard to showcase Scotland’s fantastic produce.

“Thanks to Aldi, we now have the opportunity to bring Baba and his memory to a whole new audience of customers across Scotland and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the delicious sweet chilli flavour first hand.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland, added: "We’re delighted to welcome Baba’s unique homemade sauce to Aldi’s shelves. With such an inspiring story, Sunny and his family embody all the values we look for in our partners and we share a commitment to bringing quality, affordable and delicious products to the people of Scotland.

“With Baba's Sauce, we're introducing a fresh contender to the table to challenge the status quo of salt ‘n’ sauce or salt and vinegar and we're confident that Baba's Sauce will soon become a beloved staple in households across Scotland."