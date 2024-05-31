Alfresco dining in pods launches at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews
The West Deck has opened at the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St Andrews and offers an al fresco destination for drinks and light dining. Dining pods are available to book at: https://www.oldcoursehotel.co.uk/dining/west-deck
It comes as part of a larger series of food and beverage enhancements underway at Old Course Hotel, which recently re-opened the Jigger Inn following a refurbishment. The West Deck’s all-day menu features a selection of nibbles and sharing plates with local ingredients, including oysters and Great Glen charcuterie, a fresh crab salad, and a brown butter lobster roll to complete the summer atmosphere.
Peter Walters, bar manager said, “Just as St Andrews has been graced with the first sunny days of the season, we’re so pleased to begin welcoming guests to the West Deck to soak in the beautiful summer nights above the town in such a lovely setting. We urge visitors to book their pods in advance to secure their idyllic evening, as we expect our newest addition to the resort to prove popular!”
The West Deck will be open seven days from 12:00pm - 11:00pm.
