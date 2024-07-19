Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are so excited to try this snack 🧀

Cheez-It Snap’d is heading to UK stores very soon

The cheese crackers are packed with flavour and baked with 100% real cheese

Three flavours will be available including; Double Cheese, Cheese & Chilli and Cheese, Sour Cream & Onion

An American snack is making its way to UK shelves for the first time, which is sure to be an instant hit with cheese lovers across the country.

Cheez-It is a brand of cheese crackers baked from 100% real cheese.

The snack is incredibly popular in the US, with Brits finally able to get their hands on the crunchy bites very soon, as they are set to hit UK stores in August 2024.

Beloved American cheesy snack set to hit UK shelves very soon. (Photo: fotofabrika - stock.adobe.com) | fotofabrika - stock.adobe.com

Cheese cracker brand Cheez-It is set to launch in the UK, bringing their brand-new Snap’d range in three flavours, Double Cheese, Cheese & Chilli, and Sour Cream & Onion.

According to Cheez-It the Double Cheese flavour is “packed with twice the cheesy punch, it's the perfect snack for those looking for a super cheesy delight”, Cheese & Chilli is “a bold blend of cheesy flavour with a spicy kick, ideal for those looking to turn up the heat” and the Cheese, Source Cream & Onion is “a harmonious mix of tangy and savoury notes that will keep you coming back for more.”

Cheeze-It Snap'd (Photo: Tin Man) | Tin Man

A spokesperson for Cheez-It said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Cheez-It to this side of the Atlantic! We know the UK’s a nation of cheese lovers, and as this snack is baked with 100% real cheese, the only thing people won’t love is that it didn’t come to the UK sooner!”

The packs will be available in a range of sizes, including; 40g, 65g, 120g and 150g, however, the Cheese, Sour Cream & Onion flavour will only be available in the biggest size of 150g.

Although retailers will be able to set their own prices on the brand-new snack, prices are suggested at £1 for 40g, £1.25 for 65g, £1.85 for 120g and £2 for 150g.

