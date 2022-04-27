Anstruther cider shop Aeble celebrate their first year in business with a day of free samples and goodies

These days, it’s no mean feat for a business to make it through their first year of trading.

Thus, Anstruther cider shop Aeble, which was set up by Frightened Rabbit drummer, Grant Hutchison and his wife, Jaye, back in 2021 isn’t going to let its birthday pass without a celebration. On Saturday April 30, they’ve planned a day of gratis treats and tastings, and guests are welcome to try a few ciders.

“The past year has flown by! We feel really lucky to have so much support, from friends and family, the local community, businesses and visitors but it’s a constant learning curve, as everyone must experience in their early days of a business,” says Jaye. “We knew opening a niche shop outside a big city was a risk - add a toddler, a dog, a house move and a global pandemic, it's been a whirlwind, but we have no regrets. We love the lifestyle here, the East Neuk is a pocket of creativity and passion for food and drink. We feel the more interesting businesses that open here the more people will visit and perhaps want to be part of the community.”.

Grant and Jaye Hutchison outside Aeble

Visit them on the day, and you could try Lanthorn, which is produced in Fife by The Naughton Cider Co, as well as Little Pomona Harvest and Brannland Pernilla, among others. “All delicious!” says Jaye. If you’re smitten, ask about their new Aeble Cider Club subscription service.

They’ll also be offering sweet and savoury goods from the Bowhouse’s new cafe, Baern, as well as chutney from their neighbouring shop, Seaweed & Stuff.

