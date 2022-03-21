Owners of the Shellfish Shack in Anstruther’s Shore Street have lodged a planning application with Fife Council seeking a change of use which will allow it to sell hot food to customers throughout the day.

At present, the premises offer a cold takeaway service, but the change of use consent will allow it to sell a wider range of produce.

Rosalie Davidson, from the Shellfish Shack, said she hoped to offer takeaway hot food between noon and 4pm, adding: “We won’t be changing our opening hours nor will we be changing or making any amendments to the floor plan or elevation of the building.

The Shellfish Shack's owners want to serve up hot food.

“An example of the kind of hot food we would like to offer are cullen skink, seafood toasties, mussels, calamari, hot scallops, langoustine, prawn tails, seafood paella, and crab linguini.

“We currently cook a selection of shellfish on premises to serve from our cold food counters so we already have cooking facilities within the shop.

“In order to offer this selection of hot food it would just be a case of adding in a few more appliances to the shop, like a soup kettle and toastie machine.”

Fife Council’s environmental health public protection team has been consulted and has expressed concern over the potential for nearby residents to be disturbed by noise and odour from the premises.

However, it has asked for the applicant to provide additional information that will demonstrate that appropriate controls will be put in place to reduce the likelihood of noise and odour complaints from nearby residents.

A decision on the application will either be taken by council planners or, if more than five objections are received from members of the public, will be taken by councillors in due course.

