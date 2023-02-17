Dhoom Indian Street Restaurant & Bar in Dunfermline is showcasing the street food of Calcutta.

Dhaneswhar Prasad, owner and head chef, came up with the unique concept of providing his diners with a sensory journey through various cities and cuisines in India.

Menus are carefully and meticulously curated, picking out elements that will appeal to Scottish tastebuds, whilst still retaining the character and essence of street food.

A sample of the dishes from the new taster menu at Dhoom

Each new menu runs for around six months, with Prasad taking at least five weeks to visit the region in India, researching its local cuisine. With transport and accommodation costs, this amounts to a spend of around £10,000 for each new menu devised.

Last year diners enjoyed a culinary journey around New Delhi, with the Delhi 8 taster menu proving very popular.

Now it’s the time of Calcutta, or Kolkata, the colonial capital of the British Raj, until 1911. This colonial influence is still reflected throughout the city in its architecture, culture, food, and people.

Prasad said: “Kolkata is a warm and welcoming coastal metropolitan megacity with a love for food, music, dance, poetry and culture.

“I am delighted to introduce this new menu which I researched last year. It’s hard to be away from my business and family for so long, and there is a considerable cost implication – it really is a £10k menu – but I consider this time absolutely essential to get the menu just right for my purposes.”

“It’s bursting with new flavours, new textures and fresh vibrancy – it’s ready to go. I hope my customers, existing and new, will absolutely love it,” added Prasad.

On the new menu are dishes such as Tilli Kebab, served on a lollypop, Dak Bangla Chicken Curry garnished with coconut, Banglee Fish Fry with chilli & tamarind, Soya Galauti, and Nawabi Grilled Lamb with coriander.

Dhoom, which opened in 2018, has continued to rack up industry awards and recognitions, its most recent being one listed as one of the Best Restaurants in Scotland 2023 as published in The Scotsman.