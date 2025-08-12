This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Celebrate Afternoon Tea Week 2025 ☕

Afternoon Tea Week is celebrating from August 12-18 2025

Restaurants and delivery services have deals available

Afternoon Tea originated in Britain in the 1840s

The week of celebrating the British classic of Afternoon Tea is here, giving many of us the opportunity to indulge in the delicious meal.

Afternoon Tea Week 2025 is taking place from Tuesday August 12 to Monday August 18, and plenty of restaurants and delivery services are offering money-saving deals in celebration.

Afternoon Tea is a selection of light bites such as sandwiches, cakes, enjoyed traditionally alongside a cup of tea but more modernly, a glass of Prosecco.

Afternoon Tea first originated in Britain in the 1840s, and was originally an upper-class tradition.

In the current day, Afternoon Tea has become available to the masses, with many restaurants, bars and cafes offering the experience at affordable prices.

There are also a selection of delivery services for Afternoon Tea, giving you the chance to dine like the upper-class at home.

Here is a list of places to enjoy Afternoon Tea during Afternoon Tea Week 2025.

Marco Pierre White Restaurants

Marco Pierre White Restaurants is offering an Afternoon Tea menu which starts from £25. It includes sandwiches, sweet treats, a glass of Prosecco and TeaPigs tea. The offer is available for a limited time only.

The Cornish Company

The Cornish Company is offering Cream Tea Hampers to be enjoyed at home. A selection of hampers are available and they start from £19.95.

Piglets Pantry

Piglets Pantry has a wide selection of Afternoon Tea hampers available for delivery. The cheapest option available is priced at £14 and the most expensive at £60.

The Ivy Collection

The Ivy offers Afternoon Tea from £34.25. The offer includes a selection of savoury and sweet treats, which can be enjoyed in elegance alongside a glass of Champagne. The Ivy offers Afternoon Tea every day from 3pm to 5pm in selected venues.

Cafe Rogue

French restaurant Café Rogue is offering a French-inspired Afternoon Tea experience. However, there are a range of options and prices available, including; traditional, brunch, rogue and bottomless.

Crowne Plaza

Hotel chain Crowne Plaza is offering two Afternoon Tea experiences, depending on whether or not you want to enjoy a glass of alcohol with your meal. Fizz Afternoon Tea for Two is priced at £35, and Afternoon Tea for Two (Without Fizz) is priced at £29.95.

