Bowhouse Market: Fife venue unveils weekend dates in run up to Christmas
A selection of Scotland’s finest makers of food and drink, crafts and gifts are lined up to attend one of Fife’s most popular markets.
Bowhouse Market Weekends are held on the second weekend of November and December, and are a haven for foodies.
The St Monans-based event is now gearing up for Christmas with traders adding trees, wreaths and gifts to the food and drink offerings.
Bowhouse Market - which features a host of regional artisan producers - is on the weekends of November 13-14 and December 11-12, running from 10:00am until 4:00pm.
Shoppers will be able to pick the perfect Christmas tree from Blinkbonny Trading, create their own wreath for hanging at home and browse for food, drink and gifts while enjoying performances by local bands each day.
Gift stalls will include The Little Travelling Bookshop - a converted Citroen van stocking a selection of great titles for all ages - as well as the return of Tea Green Events local craft traders and artists who will be showcasing their art, ceramics, knitwear, jewellery and home décor.
Resident producers at Bowhouse will also be there, while the winter roster will include staklls selling a range of cakes, beers, chocolates, spirits and more produced in Fife and the surrounding regions.
The Street Food area will also have a selection of food trucks for people as they wander out of the main hall.
Based on Balcaskie Estate, Bowhouse opened in 2017 to provide the missing link between farm and fork, with a mission to connect maker with consumer.