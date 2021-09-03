Bowhouse Market, weekends will take place across the next three months, bringing a range of Scotland’s finest producers to the venue in St Monans.

The markets are on September 11-12, October 9-10, and November 13-14.

They are free to attend, and visitors to the covered hall can choose from over thirty stands of local produce - from seafood and charcuterie to beer, fresh vegetables, breads and cakes.

Producers based permanently at Bowhouse use the weekends as an opportunity to open up their units and sell direct to the public.

These include:

Organic beef, lamb, pork, roe venison and free-range chicken from Butchery at Bowhouse

Wholemeal organic flours from Scotland the Bread

Vegetables and salads from East Neuk Market Garden

Rums, ciders, beers and natural wines from Futtle Organic Brewery

Fresh flowers from Keeping the Plot

A range of household and pantry supplies from zero-waste store Grain & Sustain

The roster of visiting traders at Bowhouse changes every month but this Autumn includes a range of cakes, beers, chocolates, spirits and more which are produced in Fife and the surrounding regions.

Producers include:

Ethically sourced tea and coffee from Just Herbal Teas, Unorthodox Roastery and Miller Coffee

Fresh game, charcuterie, cured meat, and sausages from Woodmill Game and East Coast Charcuterie

Jams, jellies and oils from Allans Chilli and Perthshire Preserves

Craft drinks with gin, liqueurs, cider and fruit wines from Tayport Distillery, Ogilvy Spirits, Cairn O Mhor, Kingsbarns, Highland Boundary Gin Bothy and Strathearn Cider,

Craft beers with stouts, I.P.A, table beers and wheat beers from Wasted Degrees, The Blunt Chisel and Coul Brewing

Scottish smoked salmon and cheese from Falls of Dochart Smokehouse,

Cheese from Strathearn Cheese and St. Andrews Farmhouse Cheese,

Bread, baking and chocolate from Barnett's Bakery, Cocoa Tree and Hometown Cheesecakes.

