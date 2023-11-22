Caffè Nero could soon open up in a Fife town. The coffee shop has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to move into the vacant Jack Wills store-front in St Andrews. If approved, it would be the town’s first and only Caffè Nero.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The coffee retailer has asked for permission to change the use of the 35d Bell Street property from a retail only shop into a cafe. It has also asked for permission to install an awning.

“The proposals represent a significant investment,” a planning statement from the company said. “The application proposes a high quality fit out and would provide for an attractive presence within the street scene that would respect the character of the host building and surrounding area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caffè Nero is a well-established brand with approximately 700 premises currently operating throughout the UK and Ireland. The company said the proposals provide a “use which is encouraged” within town centres and the cafe will “positively contribute to enhancing and improving” the vitality of central St Andrews.

Caffe Nero could be moving into St Andrews (Pic:d Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

The property is currently vacant, but it was most recently occupied by the British clothing retailer, ‘Jack Wills.’

In September, the “heritage fashion and lifestyle brand” officially announced its closure. The retailer officially closed their doors for the last time in October. It was previously reported that it was the brand’s last remaining Scottish branch.