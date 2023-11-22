Caffe Nero unveils bid to move into empty town shop
The coffee retailer has asked for permission to change the use of the 35d Bell Street property from a retail only shop into a cafe. It has also asked for permission to install an awning.
“The proposals represent a significant investment,” a planning statement from the company said. “The application proposes a high quality fit out and would provide for an attractive presence within the street scene that would respect the character of the host building and surrounding area.”
Caffè Nero is a well-established brand with approximately 700 premises currently operating throughout the UK and Ireland. The company said the proposals provide a “use which is encouraged” within town centres and the cafe will “positively contribute to enhancing and improving” the vitality of central St Andrews.
The property is currently vacant, but it was most recently occupied by the British clothing retailer, ‘Jack Wills.’
In September, the “heritage fashion and lifestyle brand” officially announced its closure. The retailer officially closed their doors for the last time in October. It was previously reported that it was the brand’s last remaining Scottish branch.
Fife Council will consider the latest planning application in due course.