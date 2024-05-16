Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of East Neuk’s top food hubs has unveiled a cider-themed day of activities - and everyone who attends will go home with a demijohn of freshly pressed apple juice, with instructions on how to ferment their own cider at home.

Bowhouse is teaming up with Diggers Fine Cider for the event on Saturday, October 5 at the St Monans venue.

Guests are invited to bring their own home-grown apples, or use those from Balcaskie Estate orchard, to make their very own apple cider with the help of Perthshire producer, Diggers Fine Cider. The day will involve an apple pressing session, allowing participants to use Bowhouse’s masher and press. Guests will then learn from Digby Legge, of Diggers, about the fermentation and storage process, before taking part in a guided cider tasting session.

