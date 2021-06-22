Council agrees alcohol licence applications for businesses across Kirkcaldy

Society, Kirkcaldy

Grain Schooner Ltd of Suite 5, Flexspace, Mitchelston Industrial Estate, has been grated a provisional premises licence allowing it to sell alcohol from its premises. The licence also permits delivery of alcohol to customers.

David's Kitchen Ltd, run by local grocer David Sands, has been granted a major variation for its Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy store that allows food and alcohol to be delivered directly to customers.

German supermarket giant Lidl has been granted a major variation to its seasonal capacity for alcohol at its store on Kirkcaldy's Esplanade.

The day-to-day capacity for alcohol has been increased to 65.66 sq m, with its additional seasonal area reduced in size to 11.88 sq m.

Nethergate Pubs Ltd has been granted major variations to its existing licence for Society Cafe and Bar at 13 Charlotte Street, Kirkcaldy.

The amendments include: a new opening time of 10am; outdoor drinking outwith core hours; breakfasts, soft drinks, teas and coffees in the outdoor area; children and young people permitted on the premises from 10am-8.30pm.

Morag Douglas has secured a major variation to the premises licence for The Star pub at 73 High Street, Burntisland that permits the sale of food on the premises prepared and brought in by an outside caterer.

The altered licence also permits children and young people, and extends opening hours to 10am.

Thornton Golf Club has been granted major variations that extend daily opening hours to 10am, adds gaming, conference facilities, films, live performances, discos and outdoor drinking.

