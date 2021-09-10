Cupar Celebration weekend: Farmers’ market, music, funfair and medieval fun

Fun and games aplenty at the weekend event with something for everyone.

Steered by Cupar Development Trust, the collaboration began their work before last Christmas.

Trust chairman, Bill Pagan, said: “We met at the end of 2020 to discuss the damage caused by the cancellation of so many community events throughout lockdown.

“All agreed to work together to ensure that events would be a core focus for the year ahead.”

At the start of 2021, further restrictions threatened to hamper plans again, but the organisations continued to meet and set their sights on September in the hope that a true celebration could take place.

Cupar’s Celebration Weekend 2021 combines a whole host of events and activities that will run throughout the weekend of September 17-19.

Bill adds: “It includes the launch of the Cupar Food & Drink Trail – the first of a series of trails that will help to promote food & drink businesses and organisations across our area.”

The weekend coincides with the town’s hosting of the The Fife Farmers’ Market on Crossgate – and a number of the community groups will be taking stands.

These include Cupar Heritage, Fife Family’s History Society who will be encouraging people to come along and ask their ‘experts’ about their historic links - and the Development Trust who will be displaying the plans for Inner Court in association with Kingdom Housing.

The same Saturday – the 18th – will be Cupar’s Children’s Day with an array of events and activities all based around the town’s medieval history.

The Lord Lyon is unveiling new signage as well as a display at the Duncan Institute showing copies of medieval documents provided by the National Library of Scotland and St Andrews University.

The Sunshine Kitchen is running a Medieval Feast with themed entertainment in the Corn Exchange.

Outside, just off the town centre, is the funfair in Haugh Park – side by side with C In The Park with live band performances running throughout the day.

More can be found via the CuparNow Blog - https://www.cuparnow.blog/

