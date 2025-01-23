Date and Kirkcaldy venue announced for Fife Food & Drink Festival 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife’s Food and Drink Festival is set to return to Kirkcaldy.

Fife College will host the annual event at its St Brycedale Campus on Saturday, 15 March. It will showcase local producers in a day of culinary delights and community celebration. The free event, which runs from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm, forms part of Fife Food and Drink Week (March 8-16) and will highlight the best in street food and local produce.

Now in its ninth year, the popular festival will feature cooking demonstrations from an exciting lineup, including Choola, known for its authentic flavours from Nepal and appearances on Saturday Kitchen, and local favourite The Tiffin from Kirkcaldy. In addition, college student winners of the ‘Chefs of the Future’ competition, run in conjunction with Greener Kirkcaldy, will showcase their plant-based recipes.

Embracing this year's street food theme, the festival will feature over 30 stalls offering a diverse array of gastronomic treats. Interactive workshops will run throughout the day too, offering visitors the chance to take part in a whisky masterclass by Kingsbarns Distillery, a wine-tasting session with l'Art du Vin, and a cocktail-making workshop.

Food Festival 2024 - Chef Eadie Manson with students Leah Carstairs & Chelsea Dick (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Kirkcaldy-based NRJ Dance Company will entertain with vibrant performances between demonstrations while kids’ cookery workshops and a virtual reality kitchen experience will keep younger visitors entertained.

The Academy, the campus’ student-run restaurant, will serve up delicious small plates, while the Fife College food truck will offer even more food and drink options outside. Additional outdoor attractions will include face painting and Fife College Students’ Association’s hook-a-duck and mini golf games.

Adam Fairweather, academic head for business, enterprise and tourism with supported programmes, said:

“We’re thrilled to host the 2025 Food and Drink Festival at our Kirkcaldy Campus, an event that not only showcases the incredible talent and creativity of our students but also celebrates the vibrant food and drink scene we have in Fife.

“Building on the success of previous years, this year’s festival is set to be bigger and better than ever, with more exciting attractions and opportunities for everyone to enjoy.

“From the unique flavours of street food to engaging workshops and live entertainment, this event offers something for all ages. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring together our community, support local producers, and highlight the skills and enthusiasm of our students.”