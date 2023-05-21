Dhoom celebrates first AA Rosette given to an Indian restaurant in Fife

Dhoom Streatery and Bar in Dunfermline is celebrating the award after impressing a team of inspectors. Highly coveted AA Rosettes are awarded to venues that deserve national recognition well beyond their local areas. Amongst the attributes that the very select group of restaurants exhibit to achieve such a feat are "intense ambition, a passion for excellence, superb technical skills and remarkable consistency.”

The west Fife venue is run by chef/patron, Dhaneshwar Prasad. It was praised for its “imaginative flavours and presentation which is putting the restaurant on the culinary map of Scotland.” The inspectors also remarked on its unassuming location amid a parade of shops in the city of Dunfermline which belies what is a “high-flying neighbourhood hidden gem.”

Dhaneswhar Prasad said: ‘Gaining this prestigious AA rosette puts us amongst the top restaurants in the country. I am absolutely humbled and delighted - I couldn’t be more proud of my team. It’s so well deserved, they have worked so hard and sacrificed so much.”

The staff at Dhoom

“A massive thank you as well to all our loyal customers, and indeed, anyone who has supported us in recent times as quite simply with wouldn’t be here without them. My team has become like a family and it can be felt right through the restaurant, from the food to the service.”

He added: "It’s been an incredibly hard time for this particular part of the sector and this accolade demonstrates that what we do, at a professional level, is being acknowledged.”

Dhoom is set to launch its Kolkotta street food menu, with the street food of Mumbai next to be introduced to Scottish tastebuds by August - it is offering a 10-course tasting menu.