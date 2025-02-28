Dhoom launches new Punjab street food and drink menu

To the sound of Indian drums, fused with bagpipes, the new Punjab Street Food Menu at Dhoom has been launched.

A group of specially selected guests, including food journalists, influencers, bloggers, and representatives from community groups, gathered at Dhoom, in Dunfermline’s New Row to sample the new ten course dinner menu

Said Chef/Proprietor Prasad: “We had a fantastic time last night presenting this exciting new tasting menu, inspired by the incredible Punjab region, to our special guests. My thanks go to the colourful Indian drummer and piper for joining us last night . They kept us all entertained and created a real buzz in which to celebrate the new menu. The menu was then live and diners coming in for the rest of the evening were able to order it. The feedback has been very, very positive, so we are all delighted.”

The new menu had been crafted with the finest ingredients, which Prasad often imports from his travels to India.

Prasad (centre) at the menu launch at Dhoom (Pic: Submitted)

“We use traditional techniques which are passed down through the generations to create the taste sensation which is this new menu.”

Dishes include Lamb Saag & Makki di Roti, a Winter classic, rich, earthy and comforting, alongside Amritsar Chole-Puri, crisp bread paired with a tangy chickpea curry. Tandoori dishes are also included, from smoky kebabs, to charred flavourful tikkas. Thick, creamy and refreshing Lassi, the traditional yoghurt based drink, is part of the exciting menu.

A delicious new cocktail celebrating Punjab has also been added to the drinks menu. “Pearls of Amritsar” is a vodka based cocktail with fresh lime, mint, cumin, and mango powder, garnished with dried red chilli and gram flour pearls.

“All of these new dishes and drinks are a tribute to Punjab‘s spirit- bold vibrant and full of heart,” said Prasad.

Dhoom’s new menu comes as the restaurant celebrates more industry award nominations. Along with being nominated for the Community Champion Award in the Courier Food & Drink awards, Dhoom has been nominated for Restaurant of the Year in the same awards.