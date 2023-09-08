Doors open to takeaway as Pizza Hut returns to Kirkcaldy after ten-year absence

Watch more videos on Shots!

The new takeaway in St Clair Street began operations on September 1 - the company’s 8283rd store in total.

Gheorghe Simion, store manager, said “We’re thrilled to have brought Pizza Hut back to Kirkcaldy. The response from customers has been phenomenal and the whole team is grateful for customers' feedback and patience during our opening weekend. We look forward to continuing to serve delicious pizza to customers across Kirkcaldy and surrounding areas”

Pizza Hut previously had a restaurant at Fife Retail Park in Kirkcaldy, but closed its doors in 2013.

Inside the new Pizza Hut takeaway in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Its new venture is a takeaway next to Greens Supermarket which covers the Lang Toun plus Dysart, Thornton, Glenrothes and the Wemyss villages. More information is at www.facebook.com/PizzaHutKirkcaldy

Ahead of the launch the store held a VIP night attended by Fife Flyers’ netminders Shane Owen and Andy Little who got to get to work behind the scenes making some impressive-looking pizzas. They were joined b y local councillors Rod Cavanagh and James Leslie, David Torrance MSP, and Neale Hanvey MP.

A spokesperson at Pizza Hut UK & Europe: “We’re excited to be bringing our signature flavours to our local fans in Kirkcaldy with the opening of our new Pizza Hut store. The new store has created a number of full and part-time jobs for the community.”