Dune unveils seafood shack vibe for new a la carte menu in St Andrews

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Jul 2024, 08:36 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 08:37 BST
A St Andrews restaurant has unveiled a new concept, taking on the atmosphere of a seafood shack to showcase the best locally-sourced Scottish fish and shellfish.

Dune’s a la carte menu takes inspiration from the famous seafood shacks along the Scottish coastline where guests can enjoy the freshest morsels straight from the sea alongside the water. Staples like lobster or crab crumpets, cod fish and chips and baked scallops will be supplemented with additional specials that will change daily, reflecting the very best catch of the day.

Chef Dean Banks’s training under Rick Stein has informed this ethos with simple classic dishes that allow the quality of the seafood to shine, highlighting products like lobster, mussels, langoustines, and scallops at an accessible price.

Dean said: "We’re thrilled to announce this new concept for Dune that will allow our love of seafood to shine, giving guests an opportunity to enjoy the taste of the coast beautiful surroundings using the very best produce that Scotland has to offer.”

Dune’s a la carte menu takes inspiration from the famous seafood shacks along the Scottish coastline (Pic: Grant Anderson)Dune’s a la carte menu takes inspiration from the famous seafood shacks along the Scottish coastline (Pic: Grant Anderson)
Alongside the new menu, Dune will continue to offer its signature menu of fun and experimental cocktails for a dining experience that can take guests straight through to the late hours of the evening.

