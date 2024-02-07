Everything's coming up roses at Jack O'Bryans for Valentine's Day
As well as mastering every section of the kitchen, Jack is also a skilled pastry chef and chocolatier, with his visually stunning desserts and chocolates, made fresh on the premises, a real talking point at Jack O'Bryans.
The first new taste sensation is a stunning dessert, entitled Champagne & Roses, consisting of a rose petal, mirror glazed, forced rhubarb mousse, tempered white chocolate, mini sugar doughnut and a champagne sorbet.
The second is a very tempting, not to mention very sensual, Porn Star Martini chocolate - inspired by the popular cocktail, and featuring flavours of passion fruit and vanilla.
Jack's chocolate collection features beautifully decorated chocolates in a range of flavours, such as After Dinner Mint, Cinnamon Bun, Passionfruit Caramel, and Pistachio.
They can be purchased, boxed in sleek and sophisticated black packaging, in the restaurant, with customers choosing their own selection from a glass cabinet on the bar.
"Jack's Chocolate Box" is a popular option on the menu. A choice of four or six of Jack's handmade chocolates are presented to the customer in a novel wooden presentation box, along with a hot drink. Keeping it all in the family, the box was made for Jack by his Great Uncle Neville - the perfect way to end a meal at Jack O'Bryans in style!
"We can't wait for Valentine's Day," said Jack. "With the new dessert special, inspired by the rose, the most romantic of flowers, and my porn star martini chocolate, we are ready to offer couples an unforgettable meal in the most intimate of surroundings."