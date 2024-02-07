News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Everything's coming up roses at Jack O'Bryans for Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day the perfect time to indulge your loved one with a special meal out, Jack Coghill, Head Chef at O'Bryan’s Bar & Kitchen in Dunfermline, has added two special additions to his existing menu, to celebrate the day of love.
By Clare GrahamContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 16:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As well as mastering every section of the kitchen, Jack is also a skilled pastry chef and chocolatier, with his visually stunning desserts and chocolates, made fresh on the premises, a real talking point at Jack O'Bryans.

The first new taste sensation is a stunning dessert, entitled Champagne & Roses, consisting of a rose petal, mirror glazed, forced rhubarb mousse, tempered white chocolate, mini sugar doughnut and a champagne sorbet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second is a very tempting, not to mention very sensual, Porn Star Martini chocolate - inspired by the popular cocktail, and featuring flavours of passion fruit and vanilla.

Most Popular
Porn Star Martini chocolate by Jack Coghill Jack O Bryans.Porn Star Martini chocolate by Jack Coghill Jack O Bryans.
Porn Star Martini chocolate by Jack Coghill Jack O Bryans.

Jack's chocolate collection features beautifully decorated chocolates in a range of flavours, such as After Dinner Mint, Cinnamon Bun, Passionfruit Caramel, and Pistachio.

They can be purchased, boxed in sleek and sophisticated black packaging, in the restaurant, with customers choosing their own selection from a glass cabinet on the bar.

"Jack's Chocolate Box" is a popular option on the menu. A choice of four or six of Jack's handmade chocolates are presented to the customer in a novel wooden presentation box, along with a hot drink. Keeping it all in the family, the box was made for Jack by his Great Uncle Neville - the perfect way to end a meal at Jack O'Bryans in style!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We can't wait for Valentine's Day," said Jack. "With the new dessert special, inspired by the rose, the most romantic of flowers, and my porn star martini chocolate, we are ready to offer couples an unforgettable meal in the most intimate of surroundings."

www.jackobryans.com.

Related topics:DunfermlinePistachio