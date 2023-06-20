The summer menu has been crafted by new chef, Mayur Vasu, sourcing local and seasonal produce from surrounding farms and suppliers in Scotland such as beef, pork and lamb from Fife, Tweed Valley and daily seafood deliveries, including lobsters and oysters from local fishermen in St Andrews.

The menu will also change seasonally with the signature dish of the restaurant remaining the St Andrews lobster.

“I am delighted to have crafted the new menu,” said Mayur. “Having such fantastic fresh local produce on your doorstep has allowed me to craft dishes which showcase the authentic tastes of Scotland. Working in such a wonderful setting with such a talented team and fresh ingredients is a dream come true for any chef.”

Fairmont St Andrews has reopened its signature St Andrew’s Bay Clubhouse & Grill with a new menu which has a strong focus on locally sourced and high-quality sustainable Scottish produce. (Pic: Caroline Trotter)