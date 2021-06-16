There is certainly no shortage of great restaurants for carnivores in Fife
So if you want to treat your dad to a succulent steak this Father’s Day you have a selection of possible venues.
These are the highest-rated on review website Tripadvisor, and all of them also offer vegetarian and vegan options so nobody should go hungry.
1. The Steak Barn
Created in a former sawmill just outside St Andrews, the rustic Steak Barn offers steaks, hung for no less than 28 days, burgers and sausages - all made in their our butchery and all cooked to order on their massive wood-fired barbecue.
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Grande
The newly-refurbished Grande, in Kirkcaldy's Dean Park Hotel, serves dishes using fresh ingredients sourced from local suppliers, including a range of steaks - choose from flambe peppered fillet steak, flambe fillet steak Diane, 8oz fillet steak or 10oz sirloin.
Photo: Google Map
3. The Botanist
The Botanist Restaurant, in Dunfermline's Keavil House Hotel, has an extensive grill menu with steaks made from locally-sourced Scottish beef.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Laurel Bank Hotel
The Laurel Bank Hotel, in Markinch, offer 'simple Scottish' food, including succulent fillet, sirloin and ribeye steaks cooked to order.
Photo: Google Maps