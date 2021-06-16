Some of the best places in Fife to tuck into a steak dinner.

Father's Day 2021: 9 of the best Fife steak restaurants to take your dad for a slap-up meal

This Sunday (June 20) is Father’s Day, so what better way to celebrate than taking your dad to one of these great local restaurants.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 11:41 am

There is certainly no shortage of great restaurants for carnivores in Fife

So if you want to treat your dad to a succulent steak this Father’s Day you have a selection of possible venues.

These are the highest-rated on review website Tripadvisor, and all of them also offer vegetarian and vegan options so nobody should go hungry.

1. The Steak Barn

Created in a former sawmill just outside St Andrews, the rustic Steak Barn offers steaks, hung for no less than 28 days, burgers and sausages - all made in their our butchery and all cooked to order on their massive wood-fired barbecue.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

2. The Grande

The newly-refurbished Grande, in Kirkcaldy's Dean Park Hotel, serves dishes using fresh ingredients sourced from local suppliers, including a range of steaks - choose from flambe peppered fillet steak, flambe fillet steak Diane, 8oz fillet steak or 10oz sirloin.

Photo: Google Map

Buy photo

3. The Botanist

The Botanist Restaurant, in Dunfermline's Keavil House Hotel, has an extensive grill menu with steaks made from locally-sourced Scottish beef.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

4. Laurel Bank Hotel

The Laurel Bank Hotel, in Markinch, offer 'simple Scottish' food, including succulent fillet, sirloin and ribeye steaks cooked to order.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo
FifeTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 2