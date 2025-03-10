Fife baker enjoys acclaim at national shortbread competition

A Fife baker has triumphed at a national competition to find out who makes the best shortbread.

Chloe Milne from Fisher & Donaldson was among the winners at the Highland Shortbread Showdown 2025, held at Eden Court in Inverness last week. She won best flavoured shortbread, and the best dressed stall. Moira Lindores from The Bake Hive in the south of Scotland was crowned overall champion

Emma Harrison, destination development manager at Visit Inverness Loch Ness, said: “Our grand final and the fantastic bakes on offer did not disappoint. From unique flavour combinations to classic traditional shortbread, it was great to see our judges and the public enjoying the biscuits and trying to choose their favourites – it’s a tough job but someone had to do it!”

Expert judges included Jeni Iannetta from Bad Girl Bakery; KJ Gilmour from KJ’s Bothy Bakery; Paul Mackintosh from Mackenzie’s Bakery, who won the competition in 2023 and 2024; and Kelly Tadd, local foodie and content creator, alongside host for the day, Masterchef finalist Sarah Rankin.