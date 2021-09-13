Fife bottle shop named best in Scotland

Picture: Luvians

Harpers Wine and Spirits has listed Luvians Bottle Shop as the best independent wine shop in Scotland, and the third best in the UK as best of their roundup of 50 of the best UK independent businesses.

The team posted on their social media, writing: "Utterly delighted to be named Scotland’s Best Indie Wine Shop for the 2nd year running & the 3rd best in the whole of the UK. Harpers #UK50BestIndies is an extraordinary group of inspirational merchants large & small from every corner of the country. So proud to be part of it."

In acknowledging the high placing of Luvians, the team at Harpers wrote: "Forty years since its founding, Luvians continues to delight the locals in Cupar, St Andrews, and far beyond.

"With its impeccable and eclectic range of wines, whiskies and so much more, it deserves a high placing on portfolio alone.

"However, it’s the passion, commitment to excellence in service, truly independent ethos, roster of fabulous tastings and related charity work, lockdown era tie-ins with local businesses, plus staff education and advancement, that all feed into this winning package of a merchant.

"The ‘Luvanistas’ also tackled the past 18 months head on, embracing and growing UK-wide online sales, while developing ‘shipping hubs’ at the stores to underpin buying power in a post-Brexit world. Self-professed ‘nerds’, this team is nonetheless as professional as they come."

Known to whisky lovers thanks to their collection of over 1,000 whiskies, Luvians was founded in 1981 by three brothers from Italy. The shops are located in St Andrews and Cupar and specialise in selling high quality wines, beers and spirits from across the globe. Drawing on their Italian roots, their ice cream parlours sell award-winning ice cream made daily on site.

Other Scottish businesses named in the top 50 include Woodwinters, Vino Wines, The Good Spirits Co., St Andrews Wine Company and Valhalla's Goat.

The full list is available to view on the on the Harpers website.