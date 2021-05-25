Fife businesses shortlisted as finalists in Great British Food awards

A public vote will now determine if they win when the results are officially announced on October 18.

Bowhouse, Ardross Farm and the Buffalo Farm have all been shortlisted in the competition which first launched in 2014.

Bowhouse has been named as a finalist for the best food market - the only Scottish entry to make the shortlist.

Bowhouse Market

Ardross Farm Shop and The Buffalo Farm are both up for the best farm shop in Scotland category.

Since it first opened its doors in 2017 on Balcaskie Estate, Bowhouse has drawn thousands of people to its popular weekend markets.

They showcase a changing line up of Scotland’s best food and drink producers, a dedicated street food area, live music and plenty of hands-on food and drink activities and workshops.

In 2020, Bowhouse Link was launched, providing a weekly collection and local delivery service of local food and drink.

Rosie Jack, manager said: “The last 12 months have been difficult for everyone but have also seen an increased demand for local food and drink.”She added: “The team have continued to work with really strong local producers, especially those from Fife, and both the market weekends and our online marketplace, Bowhouse Link, have been an invaluable way for people to source fresh produce.”

Bowhouse is also home to a collection of local food and drink producers and trader

A public vote, found at https://www.greatbritishfoodawards.com/vote, will determine the final winners.

