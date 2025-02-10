Fife chef launches his first independent fish restaurant at Edinburgh foodie hotspot

A chef from Fife is opening the doors to his first independent fish restaurant on Edinburgh’s waterfront this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Bryson attended Madras College in St Andrews and trained as a chef at Elmwood College in Cupar, now Scotland's Rural College (SRUC).

After more than 14 years as an international specialist events chef, he has now made his permanent home in Edinburgh’s ‘coolest neighbourhood’ with the launch of ‘Barry Fish’ at The Shore area of Leith, where he is now showcasing the best fish and shellfish from Scotland. The 34-cover restaurant and bar also serves a variety of dishes to suit non-fish eaters, as well as offering wines, cocktails, craft beer and Scottish cordials. Diners can enjoy views directly into the open plan working kitchen from the pass, as well as out over the Water of Leith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, Barry has made his name as one of Scotland’s most acclaimed chefs with luxury brand menu collaborations, pop-up restaurants, events, festivals and private chef work. His enviable client list includes TV chef and author, Nigel Slater; Roland Mouret; and Alexis Burgess; as well as artists such as Tracy Emin and Anya Gallacio through his long term work with Edinburgh's Jupiter Artland. He has also cooked for the British Embassy in Uruguay, as well as for some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Aston Martin and Rolls Royce.

Chef Barry Bryson (Pic: Nicholas Elliott (Cromeans Productions)

He said: “I’m genuinely thrilled to be opening Barry Fish. It was always about finding a site in Leith, but never did I imagine we would be opening in such an amazing location as the Shore. It feels surreal and of course the appropriate nerves are kicking in, but I cannot wait!

“I’ve had a few years to think about the style of cooking and restaurant concept that I might have one day, but you never really know if you will get there. For me, the wait has meant I have much clearer intentions and now I can’t wait to get cooking with Robbie and Tom who will run the kitchen alongside me, as well our new restaurant manager, Manon.

“Barry Fish is designed for everyone. We are not a special occasion restaurant, but we do want to be a special restaurant. It's about creating something that fits well with a community of diners - that’s who I am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re very much a fish-focused restaurant, but we will be creating dishes for everyone, including meat and vegetarian options.

From left: Robin Bryson Jack (co-owner); Chef Barry Bryson (co-owner); Tom Pethick (chef); Robbie Johnstone (chef); and Manon Marrum-McBride (restaurant manager): (Pic: (Nicholas Elliott (Cromeans Productions)

Barry added: “The interior spaces have all been designed by my husband Robin with our good friend, Kay Bennet, so this makes it feel so much more complete as a concept. My suppliers, my team and the customers who have been on the journey with me have my sincerest gratitude. Barry Fish is an ongoing collaboration between me and them.”