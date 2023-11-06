Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry Bryson is teaming up with London chef, Matthew Reade, for the first time to stage an autumnal pop-up dining experience in the Fruitmarket cafe in the capital’s Market Street on Sunday November 12 and Monday 13th between 7pm and 10.30pm on both nights. Advance online reservations are essential.

Barry attended Madras College in St Andrews and trained as a chef at Elmwood College in Cupar, now Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC). He is one of the UK’s leading private chefs, having cooked for some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, including Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Barry has also collaborated with internationally renowned artist, Tracey Emin, as well as staging private dining events in South America, France and Majorca.

Barry started his catering career at Fruitmarket, so his latest pop-up collaboration with Reade is a homecoming moment. The collaborative dinner is providing a platform for Barry to bring his new concept pop-up fish restaurant ‘Barry Fish’ to Fruitmarket for the first time. He launched the venture in 2022 with a 12-night Edinburgh residency sold out in just three days and four additional dates sold out in 2023.

Chef Barry Bryson attended Madras in St Andrews (Pic: submitted)

Barry said: “The cooking at Lyle’s is amongst the best I’ve ever experienced, so this opportunity to collaborate with one of their long term chefs here in Edinburgh is really exciting, I love the ideas that Matthew has brought to this and I’m so looking forward to helping bring them to life. The whole experience will be made even more special by its location. I make no secret of my love and admiration for the Fruitmarket and its significance to my career, so going back with this collaboration feels like a perfect circle, especially now that they have such a strong independent in-house hospitality team to support us.”