Fife chocolatier unveils mouth-watering festive selection and aims for TV

A Fife chocolatier is hoping the launch of his new signature festive selection will open doors to television and live demos.

Jack Coghill - the “Jack” in Jack O’ Bryans Bar & Kitchen in Dunfermline - has devised his new desserts ahead of the busy festive period.

He was trained as a pastry chef by one of the country's finest, Mark Tilling, winner of the first series of the BBC’S Bake off Creme de la Crème, and a two time winner of the prestigious UK Chocolate Masters. He has since combined his love of artisan chocolates with covering every section of the very busy and successful restaurant that he runs with dad Bryan.

Jack has devised all of the desserts at Jack O’ Bryans, with one of the most popular choices proving to be his sticky toffee which used a delicious sticky toffee choux bun, instead of the usual sponge, combined with date and treacle cream, Scottish tablet, clotted cream ice cream, candied pecans and toffee sauce, this dessert is a masterpiece in terms of both taste and presentation.

Jack Coghill - the “Jack” in Jack O’ Bryans Bar & Kitchen in Dunfermline - has devised his new desserts ahead of the busy festive period (Pic: Jim Payne)

Jack’s latest festive dessert creation, only available in December, is his version of a Black Forrest Gateau, a delectable Callebaut chocolate & cherry mousse cake, with vanilla chantilly, fresh black cherry, morello cherry sweet, his own honey yogurt ice cream, fresh winter black truffle, and accompanied with a hot chocolate sauce served tableside - another simply incredible work of art!

Jack said: “I started learning pastry because I wanted to push myself further. With dad, a chef of 40 years’ experience, and my mum Michelle, who is front of house at Jack O’ Bryans, encouraging me, I initially travelled to Squires Pastry School and Kitchen in Farnham, Surrey.”

“This is where I met Mark Tilling who has taught me everything regarding top class chocolate and pastry. He’s since become not just a close friend and mentor, but goddaughter to my two-year-old daughter Ivy.”

Jack’s latest training was at the Callebaut chocolate academy and factory in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

“It was a fantastic three days, as I love to keep learning,” continued Jack. “I really enjoy the precision and skill required in creating delicate desserts and intricate chocolates. It is challenging for sure. You need plenty of time to prepare ahead as a busy service can be hot and loud, pastry needs cool hands and a cool head! It is all about accuracy – a science really!”

An aim for Jack now is to emulate Mark’s TV success and break into programmes and live demos.