Fife distiller Eden Mill releases latest in ‘Art of St Andrews’ series - this is where it is on sale
The annual release celebrates the spirit, landscape and flavours of its’s coastal hometown - and the artists inspired by its beautiful scenery.
The 2024 release sees a collaboration with artist Babs Pease. Her work is influenced by flora, fauna, landscapes, seascapes and fishing villages along the Fife coast. These are carved into blocks of lino which are covered in ink then hand-printed at her home studio with a Victorian relief press.
The bespoke artwork for the whisky carton and bottle depicts University of St Andrews students doing a customary ‘Pier Walk’ in their red gowns. The cathedral sits proud on the skyline above the harbour village and there are a couple of other hidden surprises like a golfer and some local sea life.
The release also showcases the artistry involved in head distiller, Scott Ferguson’s, whisky making. The 2024 release is matured in a combination of Amarone red wine casks from Italy’s Veneto region, along with Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks from Jerez in Spaim.
Locals and tourists will be able to buy the bottle before anyone else from the Eden Mill store on Market Street as well as popular local whisky shops Taste of Scotland and Luvians. It’s exclusively available in the town until the UK-wide launch on August 1.
Hannah Ingram, Head of Marketing at Eden Mill, said: “With The Art of St Andrews release this year we wanted to showcase familiar sights and scenes from our hometown that will be instantly recognisable for locals and tourists alike.
“From St Andrews cathedral and the iconic red gowns of the University students, to the lone golfer chipping out of a bunker - there’s something for everyone. This stunning artwork is matched by a whisky with rich, red wine notes from the Amarone casks which are balanced with sherry sweetness.”
Eden Mill’s soon-to-be-completed distillery is located just seven minutes from St Andrews and is due to re-commence distillation later this year. It will then open its doors to tourists from spring 2025.
The brand recently launched a brand-new gin and whisky experience in the five-star Old Course Hotel.
