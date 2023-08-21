Fife distillery launches new limited-edition cask strength whisky

Kingsbarns’ Bell Rock Cask Strength is on the market at £75. The single malt is distilled using Fife barley, proudly grown in the Kingdom is then blended from spirit matured in a combination of two of the finest casks of ex-Oloroso Seasoned Sherry Butts (30%) and ex-Bourbon barrels (70%) hand selected by production director, Isabella Wemyss, to deliver rich flavours of fruit and spice and a beautiful natural colour that reflects the quality of the oak.

According to the company, it “brims with luscious pecan pie notes and subtle caramelised orchard fruits and fresh pastry on the palette whilst rich velvety toffee with baked meringue and roasted almonds dance delicately on the nose with a delightfully moreish caramel sauce and crème brûlée finish.”

Non-chilled, filtered and bottled at 61.1%, the new single malt is available to buy globally direct from Kingsbarns Distillery and specialist retailers from this week with 3660 of the 700ml bottles going on sale.