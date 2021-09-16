The renowned chef and writer has launched Coasts and Waters: The British Seafood Cookbook as 2020/21 is Scotland' s Year of Coasts, a celebration of the country's famous coastline.

Trotter - co-author of cookbooks, The Whole Cow and The Whole Hog - was at Edinburgh's popular Newhaven Harbour to unveil it during Scottish food & Drink Fortnight.

The book identifies varieties of fish available from Scotland's shoreline, rivers, lakes and reservoirs and there are notes on nutrition and seasonable availability.

Christopher Trotter (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

It features 50 recipes from a grilled salmon steak to mussels with wild garlic, chorizo and red pepper.

A Bengali curry for whiting or a freshwater pike is also included along with ways of cooking with seaweed.

Trotter from Upper Largo said: "The book was motivated by three factors. Our local fishermen need a market now that is more difficult to export to Europe and we should be eating more fish landed from our own waters.

"Also, 2020/21 is Scotland's Year of Coasts and Waters, a celebration of Scotland's famous coastline and inland salt and fresh water bodies."

The book aims to encourage readers to incorporate more native Scottish seafood into their diet and to experiment beyond the normal haddock and cod.

He added: "Scottish seafood is a delicious, healthy and sustainable source of protein.

“It is easy to cook and people should not be afraid of asking their fishmonger to prepare it for them.”

