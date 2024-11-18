Fife Food & Drink Week: dates announced for 2025 celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The date for the second annual Welcome to Fife Food & Drink Week has been announced.

The 2025 event follows a hugely successful launch and goes ahead from Saturday March 8 to 16 - with businesses and organisations invited to sign up now.

Organised by Welcome to Fife, it is billed as a celebration of all that the region has to offer.

It said: “It is an exciting, unique opportunity for local food and drink businesses to showcase their culinary talents, our local produce and celebrate the rich, diverse food and drink culture that makes Fife a must-visit foodie destination. Fife is one of Scotland’s best foodie destinations, known for its outstanding produce, seafood, and innovative culinary experiences. By participating in Fife Food & Drink Week, you’ll be part of a movement that showcases our region’s incredible talent and boosts Fife’s reputation as a top destination for food lovers.”

Welcome to Fife Food & Drink Week returns in 2025 (Pic: Submitted)

“Fife Food & Drink Week is your chance to highlight your business as part of a vibrant community that champions fresh, local ingredients and innovative offerings.”

For more information visit www.industry.welcometofife.com/ftp-events/fife-food-drink-week

The week aims to connect businesses to new customers as well as attracting foodies and locals keen to discover to places to eat and drink. It also celebrates Fife’s local produce, and allows businesses to collaborate and network as well as gaining valuable exposure.

Businesses taking part can host events from tasting menus and cooking demonstrations to farm tours and pop-up stalls; offer promotions or collaborations; promote local suppliers; and trake stalls farmers’ markets held in Bowhouse, Cupar, St Andrews, and Dunfermline or be part of Fife College’s Food Festival.