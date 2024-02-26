Fife head chef in line for Scottish Excellence Young Chef of the Year Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Coghill will find out if he has won at the ceremony which takes place at Edinburgh’s Sheraton Grand Hotel, on Thursday, March 21.

He is head chef at Jack ‘O’Bryan’s Bar and Kitchen in Dunfermline, and covers every discipline within the kitchen of his family run restaurant, as well as being an extremely skilled pastry chef and chocolatier. He is listed alongside a sous chef from Glasgow’s Michelin starred Cail Bruich Restaurant, together with a young female chef from Gleneagles.

The awards, widely considered to be Scotland’s premier hospitality awards, include a range of categories.

Jack Coghill is shortlisted for the Scottish Excellence Young Chef of the Year Award (Pic: Submitted)

Jack said: “I am absolutely delighted to be putting Dunfermline on the map at these prestigious awards. It’s not often that small, independent restaurants, such as ourselves, make it into the shortlist for such leading competitions, which tend to naturally attract large hotel groups, and very well known establishments to take part.

“I feel that I've got as good a chance as any young chef of winning the category, even more so really, as I cover absolutely everything myself at Jack ‘O' Bryans, preparing all my own desserts from scratch. I've become known for my artisan chocolates too, with many recent media articles likening me to Scotland’s answer to Willy Wonka!”

Jack has been learning his craft since the age of 16 and was initially trained by his dad Bryan. He then specialised in pastry and started training with renowned pastry chef, Mark Tilling at his school at Farnham in Surrey.

“It's something I very much enjoy – pastry really tests you - but it’s a fantastic skill to add to my repertoire,” he said. “I want to ensure that my desserts and chocolates are innovative and ever changing, so that our customers can continue to enjoy my new creations.”