The Horizons Restaurant and waterfront bar at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, Kinghorn, has chosen Pilgrim’s Gin, produced in St Andrews, as its artisan gin of choice.

It will now offer customers the full Pilgrim’s range including new gin based cocktails such as Pilgrim’s Mule, The Bay Cooler, and Martyr’s Martini. , in a reference to the martyr St Andrew himself creating a place of pilgrimage over many centuries.

Blythe Marshall, food and beverage manager at Horizons, said: “Pilgrim’s stood out as the right fit for the business:

Blythe Marshall from Horizons (left) and Allan Drysdale the founder of Pilgrims

“We have been very impressed with Pilgrim’s Gin.”

Allan Drysdale, who launched Pilgrim’s in April 2018, welcomed the new partnership.

He added: “Customers here will be amongst the first to sample our new Pilgrims Premium Pink Gin.

“We’ll be working closely with Blythe and his team to develop some new cocktails showcasing this blend too.”

