Fife luxury hotel appoints new head chef at 'exciting time' for its Italian restaurant

A luxury hotel in Fife has appointed a news head chef to its traditional Italian restaurant.

Stewart Macaulay takes over La Cucina at the Fairmont St Andrews from his position as an executive chef at Hotel Indigo & Staybridge Suites Dundee, a 4AA Star Hotel with 2AA Rosette restaurants, where he spent five years. He brings with him 20 years of experience working across a range of Michelin awarded restaurants, 5AA Red Star Hotels and 3AA Rosette restaurants.

As head chef, Mr Macaulay will lead a team of talented chefs specialising in utilising the finest local produce sourced from the resort’s coastal location, including produce grown within the resort greenhouse and herb garden situated just a stone’s throw away from the entrance to the restaurant.

From heritage tomatoes to garden herbs and root vegetables, the homegrown ingredients give guests a taste of St Andrews to perfectly compliment the coastal view

Stewart Macaulay is the new head chef at La Cucina at the Fairmont St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)

Mr Macaulay said: “I’m very proud to be heading up an incredibly talented team at La Cucina. This is a really exciting time for the restaurant and a fantastic opportunity to work within a luxury resort with global recognition. The menu perfectly blends the traditional staples of the finest Italian cuisine with locally sourced ingredients, helping to infuse the St Andrews culinary story into every dish.”

La Cucina serves a modern take on traditional Italian cuisine. Freshly prepared dishes include an extensive selection of antipasti, gourmet pizza, pasta, daily specials, local seafood, fish & meats. The restaurant sits at the heart of the 520-acre luxury resort.