The new café at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries is the latest venture for hospitality specialist OWI, which owns four successful café/bars in the Lothians as well as the hotel, restaurant and bar 1703 Dunfermline.

To be known as The Granary at DCLG, the first floor eating space – which offers spectacular views over gardens, Dunfermline Abbey and the Heritage Quarter – is set to become a go-to destination for coffee and mouth-watering modern food.

Tracy McCafferty, venue manager, said: “We’re thrilled to have a café open again as it’s been much missed by visitors, who have already been giving The Granary glowing reports. To be working with a company whose values, passion and commitment to quality and innovation match our own ambitions for DCLG is the icing on the cake.

Tracy McCafferty, Venue Manager at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries, and Kieran Conner, OWI business development manager, with some of the tasty offerings now being served up in The Granary.

“It’s a fantastic setting and now has a café offering to match and we can’t wait to welcome visitors old and new.”