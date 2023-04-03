News you can trust since 1871
Fife museum relaunches popular cafe with a new name

A Fife museum eatery that had become a thing of the past during the pandemic has reopened its doors.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:17 BST

The new café at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries is the latest venture for hospitality specialist OWI, which owns four successful café/bars in the Lothians as well as the hotel, restaurant and bar 1703 Dunfermline.

To be known as The Granary at DCLG, the first floor eating space – which offers spectacular views over gardens, Dunfermline Abbey and the Heritage Quarter – is set to become a go-to destination for coffee and mouth-watering modern food.

Tracy McCafferty, venue manager, said: “We’re thrilled to have a café open again as it’s been much missed by visitors, who have already been giving The Granary glowing reports. To be working with a company whose values, passion and commitment to quality and innovation match our own ambitions for DCLG is the icing on the cake.

Tracy McCafferty, Venue Manager at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries, and Kieran Conner, OWI business development manager, with some of the tasty offerings now being served up in The Granary.
“It’s a fantastic setting and now has a café offering to match and we can’t wait to welcome visitors old and new.”

Kieran Conner, OWI development manager said: “I am so excited to be bringing The Granary brand to Dunfermline and working alongside OnFife at the DCLG cafe. We are looking forward to a long partnership.”

