Fife pub celebrates back to back CAMRA Pub of the Year awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hillend Tavern wins Scotland's CAMRA Pub of the Year for the second time running.

The Hillend Tavern was buzzing with excitement during the Pub of the Year presentation on 13th September. Locals piled in for the event. CAMRA members from Fife and from as far afield as Aberdeen, Glasgow and Dumfries & Galloway gathered to witness the awarding of the certificate.

It was standing room only as Stuart McMahon, CAMRA's regional director, proudly announced the Tavern’s second win in a row. A huge credit goes to Francesca and Mike, the dedicated owners, along with their hard-working bar staff—and, of course, the beloved pub dogs, who also got a special mention!

A fantastic afternoon for a well-deserving pub!