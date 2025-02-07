Fife pub with ‘hidden gem’ beer garden launches gents' afternoon tea for Six Nations

A Scottish hotel, bar and restaurant in a seaside town is offering a Six Nations experience with a difference.

A Scottish hotel, bar and restaurant has brought back a popular addition to its menu - and it’s an ideal accompaniment to the Six Nations rugby.

The Sands Hotel in Burntisland in Fife is once again serving their gents’ afternoon tea, a twist on the classic finger sandwiches and cakes - and all for £20.

Posting on their social media, the team behind the business, which is showing all the Six Nations action in their main bar TV and giant projector, wrote about the afternoon tea saying: “Six Nations time and to celebrate in style it's the return of the Gents Afternoon Tea! A twist on the classic for those that prefer something a little less dainty and a bit more hearty! All for only £20!!!”

The Sands Hotel is tapping into the buzz surrounding the Six Nations (Pic: Submitted)placeholder image
The gents afternoon tea includes: Six Nations Scotch egg; pork and cider sausage roll; a mini steak and ale pie; Scottish rarebit toastie; mini Sands steak burger; smoked bacon and cheddar scone; chocolate and hazelnut brownie; macaroon all washed down with a pint of Madri.

The afternoon tea needs to be pre-ordered as orders won’t be taken on the day. It’s available along with the usual menu of pub classics.

The hotel, bar and restaurant is a popular spot and has a ‘hidden gem’ beer garden ideal for sunny days. Book here.

