Fife restaurant celebrates prestigious AA Rosette Award for third year running

A renowned restaurant in Fife has retained its prestigious AA Rosette Award for the third year running.

Dhoom Indian Streatery & Bar in Dunfermline is the only Indian restaurant in the whole of Fife to hold this accolade – and to have achieved it three times consecutively. An AA Rosette Award is one of the highest recognitions in the UK’s culinary scene, celebrating exceptional food, together with a recognition of real dedication to maintaining excellent standards of quality, flavour, and authenticity.

With a team of experienced inspectors carrying out quality checks at restaurants up and down the country, AA Rosettes are only awarded when strict criteria are met.

“We rank the acquisition of our AA Rosettes as one of our greatest achievements over the past few years,” said chef proprietor, Dhaneshwar Prasad. “Achieving this recognition for three years in a row is not only a massive achievement for our entire team but also for the wonderful community of food lovers who continue to support and celebrate Dhoom here in Dunfermline.

Chef proprietor, Dhaneshwar Prasad and his team (Pic: Submitted)

“We always say to our incredible guests how grateful we are for their unwavering support, along with the passion and commitment of all our hard working staff. This award is for all of us. We really are beyond thrilled with this news.”

Prasad revealed that the good news had come just as he's about to head off on his latest Indian research adventure, devising another tasting menu for launch after Christmas.

“The Punjab region is next on the agenda to explore,” said Prasad. “Due to its climate and the amount of produce grown here, it’s an area known as ‘the bread basket of India’, producing huge quantities of wheat, potatoes, sugarcane, millet, barley, maize, mustard, lentils, pulses, fruits and vegetables.”

“I'll be away for around six weeks as usual, tasting local dishes, together with sourcing spices and ingredients. The Chennai menu is still going down very well with our customers, but we never rest on our laurels here at Dhoom. I'm always thinking of the next taste sensation to bring to the people of Dunfermline, and beyond!”

Prasad said his business would continue to donate regullrly to community groups, charities, and sporting organisations:.”We will continue to do this right into 2025, as we are 100 per cent committed to giving back to the city.”