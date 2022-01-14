Fife restaurant launches own version of ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ to thank customers

Dhoom Indian “streatery” and cocktail bar in Dunfermline is running the initiative this month to thank customers who supported them as the hospitality sector faced more turmoil after tighter restrictions saw office parties put on hold, and many gatherings cancelled.

The New Row business said it had enjoyed a busy festive period despite the changing advice on mixing and socialising.

Now it is offering a 50% discount on its evening taster menus on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in January.

Dhoom Restaurant, New Row, Dunfermline (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Dhaneswhar Prasad, owner, said: “We thought it would be a good idea to bring back our own version of Eat Out To Help Out for January as a way of thanking loyal customers once again who stuck with us over the festive season, and who most definitely contributed to our continuing success in 2021 when we were fortunate enough to pick up more industry awards for our food.”

“This is traditionally a quiet time for the trade, and money can be tight for customers.

“We thought that by doing a discounted scheme we would enable diners to still enjoy the little treat of the delicious evening taster menu at Dhoom for midweek dining.”

Dhoom Restaurant (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Dhoom’s menus showcase Dhaba style food as offered at authentic roadside eateries across India.

Dishes include Keema Kebabs from Lucknow, and Tangri Kebabs from Hydrabadi.

Throughout the pandemic, Dhoom donated hundreds of free meals to local community groups and members of the public.

Added Prasad: “We were happy to do our bit to help out, and very much enjoyed donating the meals.

“Things are still very difficult for the hospitality industry as the pandemic lingers on, but we are very lucky to have built up a strong customer base in the town, and also attract many customers from out with Dunfermline.

“We have to look forward to brighter days in the Spring and Summer.”

