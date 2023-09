Fife restaurants and takeaways handed ratings by Food Standards Agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pass ratings were given to: Cairnie Fruit Farm at The Lodge, Cairnie Farm, rated on September 21; Wee Kingdom at 1 Moathill East, Cupar, rated on September 21; Costa Coffee, Cupar Retail Park,rated on September 20.

Pass marks also went to Starbucks, North Street Glenrothes; rated on September 20; The Art Cafe At Robertsons Ltd, Eastfield Industrial, Glenrothes Fife; rated on September 20; Giraffe Trading, Dunfermline Learning Campus, rated on September 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad