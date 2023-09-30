Fife restaurants shortlisted in awards as Dhoom unveils new Mumbai inspired menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Bengal in, Dunfermline is one of four venues shortlisted for Scottish regional restaurant of the year, while Dhoom in Dunfermline is up for fine dine restaurant of the year. The awards take place at London’s Hilton Park Lane on October 8, hosted by BBC presenters, Samantha Simmonds and Paul Martin.

Dhoom’s nomination comes just weeks after it launched a new Mumbai inspired menu. Dhaneswhar Prasad, owner and head chef, unveiled the new dishes after his latest street food research trip. Since its launch in 2018, multi award-winning Dhoom has brought the tastes, flavours and sensations of Indian street food to diners in Fife.

His exploration of the cuisine of Mumbai follows on from the success of the recent Kolkata menu. Seven regions of India have now been showcased in innovative tasting menus at Dhoom, including New Delhi which provided inspiration for the popular Delhi Six menu.

Dhoom recently launched its new Mumbai inspired menu (Pics; Submitted)

Entitled “A journey along the coast and through the lanes of Mumbai,” it includes a new ten course Mumbai taster menu.

“We're very excited to be showcasing Mumbai, both through the Tiffin Centre, and through the new taster menu,” said Prasad. “Devising and presenting all these new dishes is a real labour of love for us, from choosing the spices, getting the taste just right, to designing beautiful plating… everything comes together for our customers enjoyment! We can’t wait to see what our loyal customers think of this latest offering.”