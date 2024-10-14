Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new exclusive dining experience has been unveiled at Fife venue.

The dining space at Lindores Abbey Distillery is set to host the quarterly £100 per head evenings with a focus on seasonal dining using foraged ingredients and from locally sourced suppliers.

The dinners will be prepared by chef Al Roberto, complemented by award winning Lindores single malts, fine wines from Scottish based, De Burgh Wines, and local non-alcoholic drinks such as Argle Bargle and Feragaia, to pair with each course. Advance tickets at www.lindoresabbeydistillery.com

A former professional session drummer turned chef, Al founded Leeds based Simmer Kitchen, hosting private dinner parties, culinary demonstrations and more, and has now moved his company and family up to be closer to relations in Fife.

He has already worked and collaborated with some well-known local companies such as The Hide at Lindores, Hawkswood Estate and Lindores Abbey Distillery, as well as hosting pop-ups around St Andrews and food demos and cookery workshops for kids around Edinburgh.

He is also planning the opening of Simmers Kitchen’s first restaurant, Osteria By Simmer Kitchen and based in the centre of Cupar, is due to welcome guests at the beginning of the new year.

Al hails from a Sicilian family and is all about fresh flavours and ‘honest’ food. He said: “‘It’s amazing up here, the produce is stunning, shopping for food in Fife is like having a cracking market on your doorstep. From fresh fish and shellfish landed in the East Neuk, lamb and beef raised on the farms surrounding the abbey, St Andrews cheeses, incredible fruit grown through traditional methods originally introduced by the Lindores monks, fresh vegetables, Italian ice-creams, even locally prepared sea salt, what’s not to like? Fife is a chef’s dream.”

He said he was thrilled to launch his new initiative with Autumn adding: “Harvest time offers up the best produce in bountiful profusion, and I am looking forward to creating some fabulous dishes for our guests.” The first dinner will be held on Friday, November 15 kicking off with crafted cocktails and canapes, followed by a four-course set menu, the Lindores sommelier, Matt Hastie, will pair wines, whiskies or non-alcoholic drinks with each course. Autumn themed table settings will enhance the experience.